Karnataka: Murder Accused Stabs Woman Head Constable To Escape Arrest In Bengaluru

In a shocking incident from Karnataka, a woman constable suffered serious injuries after she was attacked by a criminal in Bengaluru. The incident took place under the limits of the HAL Police Station earlier this month but came to the light only recently.

According to the latest updates, the attack took place near the Jyoti Nagar area under the HAL police station limits of Bengaluru on August 5. The 45-year-old female police head constable Vinutha was stabbed by the 25-year-old accused, Asami Sheikh Sharif. The officer was undergoing treatment for her injuries.

Reportedly, Vinutha along with her police team went to arrest the accused after he jumped several court proceedings. However, in a bid to escape his arrest, the criminal attacked the woman constable and fled from the scene. Later, he was arrested by the police.

It is pertinent to note that several cases of murder and attempted murder have been registered against the accused at the HAL Police Station and the police had been looking for him over the past several days. Sheikh Sharif, who was recently released on a bail, was absconding without appearing in court regarding his cases.

Criminal attacks cops in a bid to escape

In a similar incident from Karnataka's Mangaluru, another accused also attacked cops who went to arrest him at his residence in the Hidayath Nagar in Mangaluru. According to reports, the accused who was trying to escape through the back door of the house attacked a cop with a dagger.

However, he was later arrested on the same day.

