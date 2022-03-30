Karnataka: Muslim Leaders Call On Pejawar Mutt Seer Amid Ban On Muslim Vendors

Some Muslim leaders called on Vishvesha Teertha of Pejawar Math, and appealed to him, not to impose any ban on the Muslim vendors on the temple premises during the festival.

The seer was apprised of the problems faced by small Muslim traders who depend on the income received from shops around the temples during the annual fairs. The delegation, led by Abubakker Atrady, also submitted a memorandum to the Swami on the various problems faced by traders belonging to the Muslim and Christian communities due to the boycott.

Many temples in Karnataka, especially in the coastal region banned Muslims from doing business on the temple property. Their decision was based on a petition by the right-wing organisations, who contended that cow slaughter was going on unabated in the state.

The outfits stated that when the Hindus took out a march in Gangolli in the district, the Muslims had stopped buying fish from Hindu fishermen.

Injustice led to ban on Muslim vendors around temples: Vishwesha Teertha

Vishwesha Teertha Swamiji said certain incidents of injustice against Hindus have led to this "explosive situation". He said that a solution should emerge from within the society and religious leader voicing their opposition to the move is unlikely to help matters.

"The Hindu society has suffered a lot in the past. People are extremely hurt due to some unpleasant events. The problem will not solve if a few religious leaders speak against it. It should come from within the society," the seer told reporters in the temple town of Udupi in coastal Karnataka.

He said, "Injustice leads to anger and if it goes to the extreme level then it explodes. This is what we are witnessing in our society today."

Stating that the pain has reached an extremity and it has exploded, the Swami said people should comprehend how much Hindus have suffered. That pain has to be addressed first.