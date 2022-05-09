Karnataka: Muslim Leaders Say Decibel Levels In Mosques Proper; 'Youth Shouldn't React'

The loudspeaker row in several states, including Maharashtra and Karnataka intensified further as several Sri Rama Sena activists were detained for playing Bhajans to counter Azaan on loudspeakers.

Reacting to the ongoing escalating situation, Maulana Maqsood Imran Rashidi (Imam Jamia Masjid City Market) has stated that blaming Mosques is not fair as the speakers stick to the prescribed decibel level. Likewise, Maulana Sagheer Ahmed Rashadi also stated that such matters are to be handled by the police and that youth shouldn't be provoked.

Maulana Maqsood Imran Rashidi told ANI, "We don't believe that the decibel has not gone down. You can check the decibel by visiting the mosques. Azaan is given keeping in mind the direction of the Supreme Court. Ambulance sound is also caught by the loudspeaker."

"Decibel sometimes goes up due to the outside sound which is caught by the speaker. To blame the mosque in such cases is wrong. Whatever legal action has to be taken, will be taken by the courts. Ulema, Jamia Masjid Trust has given this device to the mosques," he added.

Maulana Sagheer Ahmed Rashadi stated, "If some people come to the city with an intention to cause a disturbance, we have to keep our patience. Do not take the law into your hands. If someone plays the Hanuman Chalisa in front of the mosques, the youth should not get provoked. Only inform the elders in the Masjid about it. They will inform the police and they will handle such matters. Our youth get provoked if someone speaks ill about our religion or religious figures. I request you all to keep your patience in the face of any provocations."

Hanuman Chalisa row intensifies

On Monday, Sri Rama Sena activists reportedly played Suprabhatam and Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers at several temples across Karnataka since 5 am. SRS founder Pramod Mutalik issued yet another warning as his organisation's workers were detained in Bengaluru.

Pramod Mutalik, who arrived at the Anjaneya Swamy temple in Tripura Bhairavi mutt in Shivarampet in Mysuru before the crack of dawn, offered prayers and played suprabhata on the loudspeaker as his organisation began a protest against the playing of Azaan. However, no case of violence was reported at any locations.

"I am warning you. Muslim organizations' stubbornness is causing disharmony Your Prayers and Azaan is distributing patients in hospitals. It is distracting students and the public. Therefore, you reduce the decibel levels, otherwise, we will act on our own,” the SRS founder said.