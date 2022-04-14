Karnataka Muslim Political Forum Writes To President Against 'rising Communal Violence'

Demanding immediate intervention of President Ram Nath Kovind in Karnataka's social-political affairs, the Karnataka Muslim Political Forum on Thursday wrote to him, citing "increasing communal violence" in the southern state.

After a series of communal controversies engulfed Karnataka, the state’s Muslim Political Forum president Siraj Ahmed Jafferi sought President Ram Nath Kovind’s intervention and appealed to him to take charge of the state’s affairs.

In the letter, Jafferi also claimed that the Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai-led state government had failed in upholding the principles of "Constitution, secularism, democracy and sovereignty." The letter further alleged that the state dispensation also failed to control rampant ‘discrimination’ in the state.

Karnataka Muslim Political Forum claims 'hate and discrimination' rising in Karnataka

“The role of the elected government in maintaining law and order is immense. When the government fails in its duty to regulate peace and tranquillity in the state, the role of his Excellency surmounts in tackling the soaring offence rates,” the letter read.

A mention of Article 365 of the Indian Constitution was also made in the letter. It is pertinent to mention that Article 365 of the Indian Constitution is invoked when a state fails to function as per Constitutional provisions.

“According to Article 356, failure of Constitutional Machinery is demarcated as the situation in which a state cannot be carried on in accordance with the provisions laid in the Constitution. Specifications have been laid down to deal with circumstances when there is no government in terrain due to non-attainment of the majority or is highly impotent to assure a smooth administration,” the letter metioned.

Reference to Article 355 was also found in the letter. The article urged the Union government to assure that the state functions as per Constitutional provisions and that people don’t suffer hate and discrimination.

“It is the sole duty of the Union Government to assure that the government of every state is carried on following the provisions of the Indian Constitution,” the letter stated.

The Muslim Forum further alleged that the state government is negligent in maintaining stern law and order situation and the fringe elements in the state are spoiling the state’s atmosphere.

“The raising bar of discrimination and hate by degrees against the Muslim community indicates the impotency of the government and its negligence in maintaining the due course of Constitutionality. The impact is easy to predict. It leads to polarization and the formulation of a society full of undaunted offenders. The fringe elements in the state of Karnataka do not fear the consequences of their acts. Sheer carelessness and dereliction on the part of the government create an unpleasant and fearful environment for ordinary citizens and Muslims of Karnataka in particular. Police and District Administration acting as offenders in uniform, working for politicians rather than people is pathetic for society's persistence,” the letter read.

(Image: PTI)