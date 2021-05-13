Karnataka Must Provide COVID Food & Financial Aid, Not Blame Past Govt Debt: Siddaramaiah

Congress leader Siddaramaiah insisted that the state government provide financial & food aid as the lockdown has been extended in the state until May 24 in order to curb the spread of COVID-19. Karnataka's death toll due to COVID-19 touched 20,368 with 517 fatalities on Wednesday, while 39,998 fresh cases took the infection count to 20,53,191, the health department said on Tuesday. As the CM Yediurappa-led government decided to extend the statewide lockdown, Congress leader & ex-CM Siddamramiah wrote to Yediyurappa seeking financial aid & food to be provided as the lockdown had affected the purchase of essential commodities in the state. Taking a jibe at the state govt, Siddaramaiah asked CM Yediyurappa to implement the suggestion without offering an excuse on the pretext of the previous government having gone into debt.

Siddaramaiah seeks financial & food aid as Karnataka extends lockdown

("The Corona Lockdown has resulted in the purchase of essential commodities for most of the state. The state government should immediately announce a package for food and financial aid without giving the pretence that the previous government has gone into debt. @BSYBJP I insist on them".)

Earlier, Siddaramaiah on May 9 had castigated the Karnataka government for causing inconvenience to people owing to its "confusing" lockdown guidelines. Terming the administration as "diseased", he opined that people living in rural areas might begin protests against some of the rules to contain COVID-19 spread. The former Karnataka CM had questioned the move to ban the movement of vehicles for purchasing groceries, milk, and other essential goods.

Writing on Twitter, he said, "How can senior citizens & others walk with goods in hand? Karnataka CM should understand that there is much more than Bengaluru. Make rules considering all the issues in mind". Effective from 6 am on May 10, the lockdown will be in force up to 6 am on May 24. At present, there are 5,48,861 active novel coronavirus cases in Karnataka while 13,19,301 patients have been discharged and 18,286 fatalities have been reported.

Karnataka's COVID situation

Karnataka recorded 5,92,182 active cases whereas the total discharges stood at 14,40,621 with the recovery of 34,752 people, as of Tuesday. Bengaluru Urban district reported 16,286 infections and 275 fatalities, which is highest in the state. The city has so far reported 9,99,805 infections and 8,964 deaths. There were 3,60,619 active cases.

Tumakuru district registered 2,360 infections, which is second to Bengaluru, and 14 deaths. According to the health bulletin, there were 1,823 infections in Ballari, 1,773 in Mysuru, 1,572 in Hassan, 1,223 in Mandya, 1,138 in Bengaluru Rural, 1,125 in Shivamogga, 1,077 in Dakshina Kannada. Bagalkote, Belagavi, Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapura, Chikkamagaluru, Dharwad, Kalaburagi, Kodagu, Kolar, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Vijayapura and Yadgir were among the districts with over 500 cases. The department said 26 deaths took place in Shivamogga, 23 in Kalaburagi, 19 in Hassan, 17 in Ballari, 14 in Tumakuru, 12 each in Koppal and Bengaluru Rural, and 10 each in Haveri, Kodagu and Mandya.

Deaths were reported in 19 other districts as well. There were 1,34,792 tests conducted on Wednesday including 1,24,232 using RT-PCR and other methods. So far 2.74 crore tests have been done cumulatively, the department added.