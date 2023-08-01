Karnataka: Nandini Milk Price Hike Comes Into Effect Today, DyCM DKS Defends Move

The Karnataka Cabinet has resolved to increase the cost of Nandini milk by Rs. 3 per litre effective from August 1. The decision was made on Thursday during a Cabinet meeting in light of the appeals made by milk farmers to increase the rate.

Karnataka Milk Federation's (KMF) products are sold under the brand name Nandini.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah defended the action on Friday, claiming that Karnataka is selling milk at the lowest price while other states are charging significantly higher prices.

The Chief Minister stated, “The milk (toned) that costs Rs 39 will be sold at Rs 42 per litre. Elsewhere it is sold between Rs 54 and Rs 56 per litre. In Tamil Nadu the price is Rs 44 per litre,"

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar while commenting on the decision said, "We have to give money to the farmers (milk producers). Today in the entire country it's (toned milk) Rs 56 per litre. In our state people are getting at a very less price."

Shivakumar also stated that the Karnataka government has taken the decision to aid farmers.

Not only milk but the prices of ghee, paneer and curd have also been increased. Ghee (clarified butter) which was previously priced at Rs. 550 per kilogram will now be sold at an increased rate of Rs. 610 per kg.

Paneer (Indian cottage cheese) which used to cost Rs 375 per kg will now be priced at Rs 425 per kg.

No Nandini ghee in Tirupati prasad anymore!

According to KMF Chairman Bheema Naik, the famous laddus served as "prasad" at the revered Tirumala Venkateswara Temple in Andhra Pradesh are no longer made with "Nandini" brand ghee.

According to Naik, KMF, whose goods are sold under the Nandini brand and are widely recognised for their high quality, is unable to make price concessions and as a result did not take part in the tendering process as required by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the trust that oversees the temple.

"...our rate is fixed. We said we will supply ghee at our rate, but they (TTD) said they won't give that amount. So we are not supplying," Naik said.

C T Ravi, a senior member of the BJP, attacked the state's Congress administration over the matter.

"CONgress shamelessly politicised Nandini issue during the assembly elections and milked it to malign Amul. After coming to power, the CONgress government increased the price of milk thereby making it impossible for Nandini to supply its ghee to TTD board at the earlier price. Thanks to the incompetent CONgress government, Nandini will no longer supply ghee to prepare the famous Tirupati Laddus. It is very evident that CONgress is hell bent on destroying Suvarna Karnataka to pursue its agenda," he tweeted.

Following the Gujarat-based dairy cooperative Amul's declaration that it will join the Karnataka market to offer its milk and curd, controversy broke out before the Assembly elections in May of this year.

A group, which included the state's then-opposition Congress and JD(S), voiced concern that the KMF brand Nandini would be merged into Amul and blamed the state's then-ruling BJP government and Union Cooperative Minister Amit Shah for it. BJP had denied the accusation.

(With PTI inputs)