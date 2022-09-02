Karnataka News LIVE: Rape-accused Seer Shivamurthy In Hospital; Police To Seek Custody

Quick links:
Image: Twitter
Here are the visuals of Shivamurthy, the head priest of Sri Murugh Mutt, being moved to the ICU ward of Chitradurga District Hospital.
#WATCH कर्नाटक: श्री मुरुघ मठ के मुख्य पुजारी शिवमूर्ति मुरुघ शरणारू को चित्रदुर्ग जिला अस्पताल के ICU वार्ड में ले जाया गया।— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) September 2, 2022
सीने में दर्द की शिकायत के बाद उन्हें यहां लाया गया था। नाबालिग बच्चियों के यौन शोषण के मामले में उन्हे 14 दिन की न्यायिक हिरासत में भेजा गया है। pic.twitter.com/455d062t5b
Speaking to the media, CPI(M) Politburo member Brinda Karat questioned the delay in arresting rape-accused Karnataka seer Shivamurthy. Alleging double standards on part of the BJP, she accused the saffron party of linking the judicial procedure to politics. She also contended that BJP wants to usher in instability and uncertainty.
When questioned about the alleged delay in arresting seer Shivamurthy in Mangaluru, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai stated that he doesn't need to answer any allegations. He stated, "I've already said everything will be done according to the law. It is not appropriate to speak now. We've given free hand to the police and they are doing their job".
The chief pontiff of Murugha Mutt, Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru on Friday was shifted to a district hospital after he complained of chest pain. Following the news, Republic TV has also learnt that he could also be shifted to Bengaluru's Jayadeva Hospital. The seer was shifted to the ICU after his medical check-up was done in the hospital amid huge security arrangements. The chief of the Mutt in Karnataka was accused of sexually abusing two minor girls, who were staying in one of the hostels administered by the mutt.
#BREAKING | Murugha Mutt seer who was arrested yesterday, likely to be airlifted after medical check-up. Tune in for latest updates here - https://t.co/4i9mzbgwm2 pic.twitter.com/nsaKp0cdTk— Republic (@republic) September 2, 2022
After a case of sexual assault on children under the POCSO act was registered against Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, chief pontiff of the prominent Murugha Mutt in Karnataka, BJP leader BS Yediyurappa initially rubbished all allegations and claimed that this is a sheer act of conspiracy. Former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa backed Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, declaring he has been ‘falsely implicated’.
“This is a sheer act of conspiracy. The investigation is currently underway and the truth will be revealed soon. He will come out of this investigation with a clean chit. He is a person who is regarded in a high manner and respected by all,” BS Yediyurappa said.
While the Congress party has remained silent on the serious charges against seer Shivamurthy, Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah said, "The allegations against Chitradurga Muruga Mutt Swamiji is serious. The police should carry out impartial investigation based on the complaint filed by the girls and reveal the truth."
The allegations against Chitradurga Muruga Mutt Swamiji is serious.— Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) September 2, 2022
The police should carry out impartial investigation based on the complaint filed by the girls & reveal the truth.
The arrested pontiff of the Murugha mutt was born on April 11, 1958, in a village called Godabanahal, near Chitradurga. He completed his schooling in Chitradurga and completed his graduation from the University of Mysuru. While the allegations on which Shivamurthy was booked mandate the arrest of the accused, in his case, the police waited for the last moment, even as daily since the FIR was lodged, politicians continued to give him support. The reason for this is alleged to be the electoral significance of the Lingayat community, which it appears no politicians want to run afoul of before next year's elections.
In a massive impact of Republic's sustained campaign, rape-accused Muruga Mutt seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru was arrested by the Karnataka police on September 1 after a police team questioned him inside Chitradurga mutt since 7.45 pm. On Friday, August 26, a case of sexual assault on children was registered against the pontiff for alleged sexual abuse of two young girls, who were staying in a hostel administered by the mutt. The two female students then approached 'Odanadi Seva Samsthe', a city-based women's comfort and children's residential centre, and complained about the incident.
Based on the NGO's complaint, the Mysuru city police registered a case under the POCSO Act. An FIR was registered against five people including seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru. After being booked, the accused seer held a briefing where he played down the charges against him as 'conspiracy'. Shockingly, he also received a lot of support from the politicians, including former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.