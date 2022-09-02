Karnataka News LIVE: Rape-accused Seer Shivamurthy In Hospital; Police To Seek Custody

After a case of sexual assault on children under the POCSO act was registered against Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, chief pontiff of the prominent Murugha Mutt in Karnataka, BJP leader BS Yediyurappa initially rubbished all allegations and claimed that this is a sheer act of conspiracy. Former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa backed Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, declaring he has been ‘falsely implicated’.

“This is a sheer act of conspiracy. The investigation is currently underway and the truth will be revealed soon. He will come out of this investigation with a clean chit. He is a person who is regarded in a high manner and respected by all,” BS Yediyurappa said.