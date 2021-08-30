Karnataka: One Week Institutional Quarantine, RT-PCR Mandatory For Visitors From Kerala

Amid the soaring cases of COVID in the neighbouring state, the Basavraj Bommai led Karnataka government on Monday held a Technical Advisory meeting concerning ways to contain the spread of COVID in the state. The government has ordered that travellers entering Karnataka from Kerala undergo a mandatory one-week institutional quarantine.

The meeting held by the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) and COVID specialists laid down a set of guidelines while relaxing some restrictions in particular districts. The meeting has concluded that a mandatory one-week institutional quarantine will be imposed on people coming from Kerala and that they would need to undergo compulsory COVID testing on the 7th day, irrespective of the persons being vaccinated holding a negative RTPCR test report.

Restriction relaxed in some districts

On the other hand, the government has directed officials to consider relaxing certain restrictions in Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Mysuru, Shivamogga, Kolar and Kalaburagi districts. The administration has also decided to relax the Night curfew in districts except for Kodagu, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi.

The committee also recommended that restrictions in Dakshin Kannada and Kodagu districts continue for they being bordering districts to Kerala where the rate of positivity has increased to 19 per cent and for its record of daily 30 thousand cases being reported. The Karnataka government also clarified that 50 per cent occupancy would be allowed for marriage and other functions in halls, also not exceeding 400 people.

Classes 6 - 8 to resume offline classes post Ganesh Chaturthi

The meet also concluded that students of classes 6th to 8th would be visiting the schools five days a week in talukas with a positivity rate below two per cent following all guidelines after observing the situation post Ganesh Chaturthi. "Classes will be conducted with 50 per cent attendance on alternative days, five days a week. During weekends sanitisation will be done," the administration stated. On the other hand, the government maintained that classes 9th to 12th in government schools that had resumed physical attendance of students last week are observing pupils' good attendance.

Meanwhile, Karnataka on Sunday reported 1,262 fresh COVID cases and 17 deaths, taking the total count of infections to 29,47,255 and the death toll to 37,278.

