Karnataka: Orange Alert Issued For Coastal Districts Till June 17 As Monsoon Arrives

Coastal districts of Karnataka have been given an Orange alert warning until June 17 by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) unit of Bengaluru. According to the Director of IMD Bengaluru CS Patil, the state is likely to experience widespread rainfall. He informed that the coastal Karnataka and South-interior Karnataka experienced widespread rainfall on Sunday.

Through an 'orange' alert (be prepared), the IMD indicates a risk to people and property. While a 'yellow' (be updated) alert is issued, authorities are advised to “be updated” as it indicates that hazardous conditions are possible and people need to be aware of the potential impacts of the changing weather.

The department has forecast moderate to extreme rainfall at many places over the districts of coastal Karnataka on those days.

Bengaluru IMD director said, "Entire Karnataka state is likely to experience widespread rainfall from June 13 to 17. Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Dakshin Kannada, Shivamogga and Chikmagalur are likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall for which orange alert is announced from June 13 to 17." "Bengaluru is very likely to experience light to moderate rainfall during the next two days," he added.

On Sunday, IMD said, "Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over parts of Northwest India during next 3 days, over parts of East, Central and West India during next 3-4 days, over parts of Northwest India during next 5 days and over parts of south peninsular India during next 4-5 days. Isolated extremely heavy falls also very likely over Konkan and Goa on June 14-15 and over Coastal Karnataka and Madhya Maharashtra on June 15."

IMD took to Twitter to detail the movement of the widespread rainfall and the precautionary measures.

Monsoon arrives in Himachal Pradesh: Met office

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon has officially arrived in Himachal Pradesh too, on June 13, the meteorological department informed. Light to moderate rain occurred at most places over the state on Sunday, Shimla Meteorological Centre Director Manmohan Singh told PTI. Kandaghat in Solan district received 51.6 mm rain, followed by Shahpur (Kangra) which experienced 36.5 mm and Dalhousie (Chamba) witnessed about 28 mm of rainfall.

Meanwhile, light to moderate rain is very likely to occur at many places on Monday with isolated heavy rainfall over the lower and middle hills of the state, Singh added.

(With inputs from ANI)