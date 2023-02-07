Karnataka: Over 137 Hostel Students In Mangaluru Fall Ill Due To Suspected Food Poisoning

About 137 students of a private nursing and paramedical college in Mangaluru’s Shakthinagar area fell ill after consuming food at their hostel mess on February 6.

The authority is still trying to find the actual cause behind the sudden complaint of food poisoning, stomach ache, loose motions, and vomiting in students at 2 am.

“We came to know that since 2 am about 137 students complained of food poisoning, stomach ache, loose motions, vomiting & have been admitted to City Hospital. We're trying to find out the reason,” said Mangaluru Police Commissioner.

Speaking about the current condition of students admitted to the hospital, Dr Ashok, District Health Inspector said, “The students have been admitted due to food poisoning. There is no need to worry or panic. We will visit the hostel, interact with the warden and find out everything. All students are out of danger. There is no casualty.”

