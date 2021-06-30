Karnataka: Passengers From Maharashtra Must Carry -ve RT-PCR Or Vaccination Certificate

Amid COVID-19 infection tensions, states are imposing strict rules at the borders for state-state travelling. According to a circular issued by the Karnataka government, passengers travelling from Maharashtra to Karnataka must carry an RT-PCR negative report of a maximum of 72 hours old or the COVID-19 vaccination certificate of at least the first dose is mandatory.

CM's briefing on COVID-19 relaxations in state

On Tuesday, June 29, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said that the state will announce the COVID-19 related restriction relaxations after discussing with Cabinet members and experts. The announcement is expected after July 15.

Yediyurappa briefed, "Malls association members met me today. I have told them that I will discuss this with cabinet members. We are discussing how many concessions to give with conditions to reopen malls. A final decision has not been taken yet. COVID-19 cases are decreasing which is a good sign. Everyone must be benefitted including the poor class."

In a recent circular, the government stated that prior approval from the relevant municipal authorities is required if anyone is planning weddings. According to the statement, passes will only be valid for the wedding ceremony and will not be transferred. It further read, "The officer concerned will be issuing 40 passes per marriage function by the name".

COVID situation in Karnataka

To date, Karnataka has reported a total of 28.4 lakh COVID cases with 27 lakh recoveries and 34,836 deaths. As per the Union Health Ministry, on June 28, Karnataka reported 3,450 fresh COVID cases, 5,933 discharges and 93 deaths.

The state has administered a total of 2,24,73,798 COVID vaccine doses across 3,481 vaccination sites.

On June 22, Karnataka got 10.36 lakh people vaccinated on a single day. Out of this, Bengaluru alone got 2.14 lakh vaccinations, leading among the districts in India.

On June 29, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar informed that there is no shortage of COVID vaccine in the state and is expecting more supply soon. He will be visiting Delhi next week where he will request Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan for additional vaccine doses.

(With ANI input)

(Image credit: PTI)