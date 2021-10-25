Karnataka Passes Law Preventing Demolition Of Religious Structures On Govt Property

Following the approval from Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot the Religious Structures (Protection) Act has come into effect. The act is aimed at preventing the demolition of religious structures in public places. The protection law was recently passed by the Karnataka Assembly and has now been published in the Karnataka Gazette notification. After a video of a temple demolition in Nanjangud in Mysuru went viral that triggered public outrage, the Karnataka government was forced to introduce the Religious Structures (Protection) Bill in the assembly on October 19.

Karnataka Religious Structures (Protection) Act

"Notwithstanding anything contained in any law for the time being in force or any judgment, decree or order of any court, tribunal or authority from the date of commencement of this Act, subject to the provisions of this Act, or the rules made there under the government shall protect the religious structures existing on the date of commencement of this Act, in such manner subject to such conditions as may be prescribed: Provided that no protection shall be done, if any case relating to their removal is pending in any court of law and in such other circumstances as may be prescribed," the new law stated.

The act also restricts the construction of any religious structures at public places by the government or local authority without proper permission in the future. It further says that the district administration may allow religious activity in such protected structures, subject to custom, law, usage, and any other conditions as may be laid down by the state government from time to time.

The law gives protection to the state government as well as its officers or employees with the provision that no legal proceeding should lie against them for anything which is done or intended to be done under this Act or rules made thereunder.

Karnataka Assembly Passes Religious Structures Bill

The Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government introduced the Bill with an objective to protect "religious constructions on a public place" on September 21. The Bill was passed just one day after it was proposed and then tabled in the lower house of the ongoing monsoon session of the state assembly.

Under the law, Temple, church, mosque, gurudwara, buddha vihar, and other structures constructed without permission were granted cover from demolition. However, such structures built post-enactment of the law are not eligible for protection as per the Act.

