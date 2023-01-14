Karnataka Police Arrests Alleged Human Trafficking Kingpin 'Santro Ravi' From Gujarat

KS Manjunath alias ‘Santro’ Ravi, an accused in scores of crimes including human trafficking and sexual assault was apprehended by Karnataka Police on Friday, January 13, following a 11-day manhunt.

According to the Karnataka police officials, Santro Ravi who, had escaped from the police, went into hiding in Gujarat. Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), Karnataka, Alok Kumar said that the police had ordered the formation of investigation teams under the leadership of senior police officers for the arrest of Ravi, an alleged chief of human trafficking racket.

"Santro Ravi has been arrested in Gujarat by Karnataka Police. He was absconding and has been arrested after 11 days. He is the main accused in cases like money transfer, fraud, sexual assault, criminal assault, and money laundering," Alok Kumar said, ANI reported.

'Appropriate legal action will be taken': Karnataka Home Minister

Responding to the arrest of Santro Ravi, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra asserted that appropriate legal action will be taken against the accused. He also took a dig at the Opposition which alleged BJP's links with Ravi and said that with the arrest of Santro Ravi, all the speculations have been "put to rest".

"With his arrest, all speculations have been put to rest. For the past 11 days, Santro Ravi has been evading police, we will investigate the allegations against him, if he is found guilty, appropriate legal action will be taken to provide justice to the victims," the Home Minister said, ANI reported.

It is pertinent to mention that Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on January 7 had also dismissed the Opposition’s claim of a state minister’s alleged proximity with Santro Ravi.

