Karnataka Police Launches 'Navachethana' Mission To Help Prisoners With Skill-development

In a bid to cater to the physical and mental well being of the jail inmates, the Karnataka Police department has launched the ‘Navchethana’ mission starting November to help the inmates expand their skill sets and to provide the opportunity to learn and earn.

The police made the decision after a research by the Karnataka Prisons and Correctional Services Department revealed that 7,000 or 47% of inmates in the state are illiterate or semi-literate. Not just this, the police department will rope in the educated prisoners to take classes for the ones who enrol themselves for studying.

The survey was conducted across all the 50 prisons in the state to assess the individual needs of all 15,000 prisoners, to further design the program keeping their needs in mind. The survey showed that around 7,000 prisoners were illiterate or semi-literate and 21% of them, that is 3,000 prisoners, have studied till Class X, about 14% of them i.e, 2,100 were either PUC or Diploma holders. However, there were 100 engineers, doctors, law graduates and persons with high academic qualifications who were jailed for various reasons.

The ‘Navchethana’ mission aims at providing an opportunity to prisoners to help themselves to grow as individuals and to give them another chance to rebuild their life by holistically improving their physical and mental well being. They will also be given platforms to develop their skills and learn more on an educational level.

Karnataka Police's mission also attempts to boost inmates' self-esteem and prepare them to lead decent lives both inside and outside of the jail. They shall be prepared to conduct their lives afresh after serving their detention period. According to the press release, the initiative also aims to make significant improvements in the state's prison system.

Educated Prisoners to work as ‘resource persons’

The police had decided to use the help of educated inmates to educate illiterate inmates in their various prisons. The Mass Education Department of the state has been educating literate and educated inmates to serve as "resource persons" to further educate others. The National Institute of Open Schooling has also been enlisted to help the prisoners with their educational needs. Even after their release, inmates can continue to participate in education programmes with the assistance of regional Mass Education Department offices.

