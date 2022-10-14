Karnataka Police Registers Fresh FIR Against Murugha Mutt Seer & 6 Others Under POCSO Act

The Karnataka police on Friday registered a fresh FIR against the chief pontiff of Shri Murugha Mutt Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru including six others under the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.

As per sources, a woman employee of the Mutt has come forward and alleged that the seer has assaulted her two children who were staying in the Mutt's hostel.

According to the FIR, the complainant stated that her two daughters aged 12 and 14 years, were abused from January 2019 to June 2022. The complaint has been filed in Mysore's Nazarbad Police Station against seven accused identified as seer Shivamurthy, hostel warden Rashmi, Basavadithya, Paramashivaiah, Gangadaraiah, Mahalinga, Karibasappa.

Murugha Mutt seer booked under POCSO Act

On August 29, a case of sexual assault on children was registered against pontiff Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru where he had been accused of allegedly sexually abusing two high school girls, who were staying in one of the hostels administered by the mutt. The two female students then approached 'Odanadi Seva Samsthe', a city-based women's comfort and children's residential centre, and complained about the incident. Based on a complaint by the NGO, Mysuru city police registered a case under the POCSO Act. An FIR has been registered against five people including Shivamurthy Murugha.

Moments after being booked, Karnataka seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, held a briefing where he dismissed the allegations against him. He denounced the charges against him as 'conspiracy' and made an appeal to his supporters to not pay heed to the rumours.

However, on September 1, Karnataka police arrested Shivamurthy under the POCSO for allegedly sexually harassing two girls (15-year-old and 16-year-old) who were students at a school run by the mutt. On September 2, the chief pontiff was sent to judicial custody by the Chitradurga district jail in Karnataka.

(Image: Republic)