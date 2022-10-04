Karnataka Police Retrieves Data From Arrested PFI Members' Phones; Foils Deletion

In a major breakthrough, the Karnataka police on Tuesday recovered erased data from the mobile phones and other gadgets of various PFI leaders. Nearly 90 per cent of the erased data has been recovered by the Karnataka cops so far from the phones of the PFI leaders. The development came nearly a week after the central government announced a ban on the PFI and its affiliates under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Republic TV has also learnt that an inter-state link has been found between the PFI leaders. Notably, the leaders of the banned outfit used an app to erase the data from their devices. According to the sources, details regarding the financial transactions and the alleged plots against RSS leaders and the pro-Hindu activists have come to the light. As per the information retrieved from the data, it has also been revealed that the PFI leaders also received donations from the Middle-East.

Notably, more than 100 PFI leaders were arrested after a mega crackdown by National Investigation Agency (NIA) across the country.

Centre bans PFI & its affiliates for 5 years

In a massive development, the Union government banned the PFI and its affiliate organisations for a period of five years. Besides PFI, its affiliates, including Rehab India Foundation, All India Imams Council, National Confederation of Human Rights Organisation, National Women's Front, Junior Front, Campus Front of India, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala, have been declared as "unlawful associations" in the exercise of the powers under the UAPA.

The PFI which was formed in 2006 came under the scanner for its alleged involvement in various anti-national activities. Recently, pan-India raids against the PFI leaders were carried out and multiple people were arrested.