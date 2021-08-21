Karnataka Police Suspend Three For Inaction Against Firing During BJP's Jan Ashirwad Yatra

The Karnataka Police on Thursday suspended three constables for their negligence in duty as they had failed to act against some miscreants who had fired gunshots during the Jan Ashirwad Yatra of Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers, Bhagwanth Khuba in Yargol village in Karnataka's Yadgir district on Wednesday.

Yadgir Superintendent of Police (SP) Vedmurthy informed that three constables were suspended on Thursday for not acting 'legally' after being present at the BJP-led rally.

Constables suspended for 'not' acting legally

SP Vedmurthy said,

"Veeresh, Santhosh, and Mehboob from Yadgir rural police station were suspended on August 19 for not acting legally even after being present at the spot. Gunshots were fired by the supporters and followers of former minister Baburao Chinchansur. I have ordered for an enquiry into the case."

Photographs depict former minister holding a gun in hand; police detain four

Photographs and video footages from the event that took place on August 18 depict supporters of former Minister, Baburao Chinchansur holding guns in the air and firing. In a different photograph, Chinchansur himself can be observed carrying a gun along with his followers.

However, Chinchinasur has not been called for a probe so far by the police. Former Minister and current BJP MLA Raju Gowda and BJP MLA Venkatreddy Mudnal were also present to welcome Union Minister Khuba to the 'Jan Ashirvad Yatra'. The police earlier had taken four individuals into custody for discharging gunshots while booking them under Section 25 of the Arms Act.

As per police sources, the individuals had asserted that former Minister Chinchansur had invited them and that he had encouraged them to fire in the air while welcoming Union Minister Khuba.

Justifying his stance on the event, former minister Chinchinasur said that shooting in the air is a tradition in some villages. "Also, gunshots would be fired in marriages and deaths," he added.

BJP's Jan Ashirwad Yatra

BJP on August 16 launched the ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’ in several parts of the nation for 39 ministers who were inducted into the Union council of ministers on July 7. All the ministers will take part in the Yatra across 22 states. BJP National President JP Nadda has directed the new ministers to kickstart the yatra that involves them covering at least 300 to 400 kilometres from 16-17 August and 19-20 August.

Meant to introduce the lawmakers to the public, all Union ministers were asked to plan the schedule in such a manner that they are able to cover at least 3-4 constituencies along with 4-5 districts. BJP has also asked the members to include religious places, homes of prominent saints, activists, social workers, litterateurs, national and international sportspersons and the families of martyrs in their visit.

Some of the new ministers in the second cabinet of PM Modi include Narayan Rane, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Sarbananda Sonowal, Bhupendra Yadav, Pashupati Paras, Anupriya Patel, Meenakshi Lekhi, Kapil Patil, Ajay Bhatt, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Virendra Kumar and Shobha Karandlaje.