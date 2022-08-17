Karnataka Police Take Out Flag March In Shivamogga Amid Tensions Over Savarkar Poster Row

To maintain peace and order following the Vinayak Damodar Savarkar poster row and to send message to rioters, the Karnataka police took out a flag march in Shivamogga district on Wednesday.

Personnel from the Karnataka State Reserve Police and Rapid Action Force took part in the march amid Section 144 of CrPC (Code Of Criminal Procedure) imposed in the city. A similar flag march took place on Tuesday.

On the occasion of the 76th Independence Day celebrations on Monday, August 15, a group of Tipu Sultan followers tried to remove banners of VD Savarkar to install Tipu Sultan's banners in the Ameer Ahmad circle of the city, leading to a tense situation in the area.

Shivamogga clashes

A man suspected to be involved in the stabbing of a garment shop worker in Shivamogga suffered injuries on Tuesday when police opened fire on him after he allegedly attacked them, while a Hindu activist was assaulted in the city, a day after the poster row.

Mohammed Zabiullah allegedly tried to attack a police team that went to nab him in connection with the attack on Prem Singh who was stabbed on Monday. Singh is recovering at a hospital.

Meanwhile, in another incident on Tuesday, a Bajrang Dal activist sustained grievous injuries after a person, identified as Mubarak, hacked him at Bhadravati. The accused has been arrested.

Shivamogga MLA and former state minister KS Eshwarappa blamed the Congress and SDPI for the clashes in the city. In a statement, he said, "I want to say about Muslim Goondas. The Muslim leaders should give them proper teaching or else the government will take care of them. This incident was a handiwork of an SDPI (Social Democratic Party of India) worker. His wife is a Congress councillor."

However, senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah asked "Why put Savarkar's photo in a Muslim area?" He also blamed the saffron party for creating communal tensions.