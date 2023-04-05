Karnataka Polls: Congress, JD(S) Workers Clash In Gurmitkal Assembly Constituency

With the Karnataka Assembly elections getting nearer day by day, the political fight between the parties has intensified. However, amid the verbal political attacks, a scuffle broke out between Congress and its former ally Janata Dal (Secular) workers in the Yadgir district of the state.

According to reports, the incident took place on Monday during a village fair in the Gurmitkal Assembly constituency of Yadgir when Congress leader Baburao Chinchansur came to attend the fair. The JD(S) workers were reportedly against Chinchansur attending the fair as a model code of conduct was in place. They also stated that the fair was being conducted irrespective of political parties and no leader should be entertained. Following the heated argument between the former allies, the workers of both parties rained blows at each other.

Reacting to the scuffle that erupted between the workers of the two political parties in a fair, Yadgir police have registered a case at Gurmitkal police station and launched a probe. It is pertinent to mention that Chinchansur has recently joined the Grand Old Party after quitting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Baburao Chinchansur joins Congress

Former BJP MLC Baburao Chinchansur on March 20, submitted his resignation to Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti. Days after his resignation, he joined Congress in presence of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) DK Shivakumar.

According to sources, the former MLC tendered his resignation after he was denied a ticket from the Gurmitkal Assembly constituency by the ruling BJP for the upcoming polls which are scheduled to place on May 10. It is pertinent to mention that Chinchansur is considered to be one of the well-known leaders of the Koli-Kabbaliga community in the Kalyana region of the state. He joined the saffron party in 2018 after jumping ship from the Grand Old Party.