Karnataka Polls: Surjewala Meets Siddaramaiah; Congress To Finalise 2nd List Of Candidates

Siddaramaiah, the former Karnataka Chief Minister and All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala together went to Kolar on April 1 to review preparations for the April 9 rally of Rahul Gandhi. Surjewala visited Siddaramaiah at his residence and then accompanied him to Kolar. The Karnataka LoP said he will visit Delhi when called upon to decide the second list of candidates for the upcoming assembly polls on May 10.

Notably, Rahul Gandhi is slated to hold Jai Bharat rally in Kolar on April 9. “Rahul Gandhi will be in Kolar on April 9 and address the Jai Bharat Mega Rally there. On April 11, he will visit Wayanad. He is the voice of the people, you can never silence him. This voice will only get louder and stronger,” tweeted Congress general secretary KC Venugopal on Friday. It will be his first such rally after facing suspension from the Lok Sabha secretariat.

Rahul Gandhi to hold rally in Kolar

It’s important to recall it was in Kolar that Rahul Gandhi addressed a public rally during which he passed defamatory comments against the surname of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019 in the run-up to the general elections. Subsequently, a case was filed against him in a court in Surat. He was convicted by the court in the defamation case on March 23, 2023. Subsequently, Rahul was also disqualified from the Lok Sabha by the Centre, on the following day.

The poll schedule in Karnataka was announced by the election commission on March 29, the voting is scheduled for May 10 and the counting will take place on May 13. Significantly, the state polls are important for the ambitions of both BJP and Congress for the 2024 general elections.