Karnataka Polls: Viral Clip Claims Siddaramaiah Said “pay ₹500, Get More Crowd At Rallies”

In an unverified video which has gone viral, it is being alleged that former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is seen instructing Congress leaders to pay ₹500 to get more people to the party’s roadshows and rallies. The purported video, which Republic does not vouch for, is being claimed to be from Belagavi.

In the purported video of Siddaramaiah, he's seen instructing other leaders who are travelling with him in a large coach to get more people for roadshows and rallies by paying Rs 500.

'There's people from other constituencies only. Over a thousand people were there. As there are elections they (BJP) are also gathering people. Give RS 500 to each of them and bring them to the rally,' Siddaramaiah appears to say in the video. This comes in the lead-up to what promises to be a pitched election battle in Karnataka where the BJP is attempting to retain power while the Congress sees an opportunity to leverage anti-incumbency against the Basavaraj Bommai-led govt. The JDS is also, as always the case in Karnataka, in the fray.

The content of the unverified video raises questions over purported double standards of the Congress which has earlier accused BJP of being involved in freebie politics.

BJP, Congress in freebie controversies

Earlier, an incident of freebie distribution came to light from the Bagalkot constituency in Karnataka. In the incident, a BJP minister, Murugesh Nirani, along with the supporter allegedly distributed free sugar to the locals; however the women from the area denied the sugar packets that were offered to them.

In another similar incident, pressure cookers were allegedly distributed for free by both the BJP and Congress to entice the voters, wherein the party's symbol and pictures of the leaders were seen printed on the cookers' packaging as it was distributed among women voters.