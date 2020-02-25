First Of Its Kind, Karnataka Public Libraries To Go Digital From February 26

Karnataka government has launched the first of its kind program in the country where public libraries in the state will go digital from February 26. According to media reports, around 272 public libraries from across the state will be available on a digital platform that will be accessible through an app or the website. The new digital transformation will further provide a platform that will see the traditional way of using public libraries changing in India.

Read: 'Delhi Police To Surely Find Culprits Behind Jamia Library Incident': BJP's Satyapal Singh

Giant leap

According to Karnataka public library's website, the state has a vast network of public libraries which includes two central library at the state level, 30 central libraries at the district level, 26 central libraries in cities, 13 mobile libraries, 488 branch libraries, and 5,766 gram panchayat libraries.

The Karnataka government will reportedly launch an app named 'e-Sarvajanika Granthalaya' for its people to access the libraries online. The app will be available on various app store for download.

Read: Former Delhi LG Najeeb Jung Demands Investigation Into Jamia 'library' Incident

Minister for Primary & Secondary Education, S Suresh Kumar, while speaking to the press, said that the project is first of its kind in every aspect including the scale they have been aiming to reach. The minister further added that the digital library software and e-resources will be cloud-hosted, meaning it will be available for access anytime through the internet.

As per reports, the 272 public libraries will have two desktop and four tablets with Wi-fi connectivity. The digital libraries will reportedly be available in five languages - Hindi, Kannada, English, Urdu, and Marathi.

Read: Sibal Slams Centre And Delhi Police Over CCTV Footages Of Police Action From Jamia Library

Media reports suggest that the digital libraries will cover subjects like science & technology, commerce & management, arts & humanities, competitive & entrance exams, school education, personality & skills, classics & literature, leisure reads, simulation labs, magazines, newspapers, and journals. The libraries will also have books from CBSE and state boards helping students access the studying materials online without going to a physical library.

Read: 'CCTV Footage Appears To Be Of MPhil, PhD Section Of Our Library': Jamia Media Coordinator

Lead Image Credit: Karnataka Public Library