Karnataka Quarry Blast: NGT Forms Committee, Directs It To Submit Report In 6 Weeks

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has formed a six-member committee and directed it to submit a report in connection with a gelatin explosion that took place in Chikkaballapur in Karnataka and left six dead. The bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice AK Goel, taking cognizance of a media report, also issued notice to the Central Pollution Control Board, State Pollution Control Board, Director Mines Karnatak, and the District Magistrate Chikkaballapur.

"We constitute a six-member joint committee comprising the CPCB, State PCB, District MAgistrate, Chikkaballapunominee of Director General, Mines, Chief Controller of Explosives, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Nagpur, and the Director, Mines, Karnataka to t give a report to the tribunal," the bench added.

While adding the committee may visit the site soon and give its report about the cause of the incident, the NGT made it clear that the nodal agency for coordination and compliance will be CPCB and the State PCB.

READ: Gelatin Stick Blast In Karnataka's Chikkaballapur Kills Six People, Probe Ordered

READ: Karnataka Govt Orders Thorough Probe In Chikkaballapur Gelatin Blast After Min Inspects

Committee free to take assistance from other organization/ experts: NGT

Further, NGT said, "Except for the compulsory one-time visit, the committee will be free to conduct its visit online. It will be free to take assistance from any other organization/ expert."

"The committee may suitably interact with the stakeholders and apart from considering the present incident, also consider remedial measures for preventing such incidents in the area and other establishments beyond the said area," it added.

READ: Chikkaballapur Blast: Karnataka Police Arrests 5 Persons, Charged Under Explosives Act

Gelatine explosion blast in Chikkaballapur in Karnataka

The gelatine blast occurred in a stone quarry unit situated in Hirenagavalli village in Chikkaballapur on February 22. According to the preliminary report, the quarrying work was stopped at the site on February 7, after local residents complained of rampant usage of gelatin sticks. Despite this, the work continued until a raid was conducted by police, in which once again the contractor was warned for using gelatine. The explosion reportedly took place when the men were trying to dispose them off.

The incident comes close on the heels of a similar blast at a quarry site in Shivamogga on January 22, which left six dead.

(with inputs from PTI)

READ: After Shivamogga Dynamite Blast, CM Yediyurappa Vows To End Karnataka's Illegal Mining