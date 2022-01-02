Karnataka Ramps Up Vigilance In Border Districts; CM Bommai Avers Ready To Tackle 3rd Wave

Amid the spike in Omicron and COVID cases, the Karnataka government on Sunday ramped up vigilance in the border districts of Belagavi and Vijayapura. The new restrictions have been imposed since the region has high business interaction with Mumbai, asserted CM Basavaraj Bommai.

"COVID-19 cases are rising in the state and the bordering states. We have issued instructions for a strict vigil in border districts as the region has high business interaction with Mumbai," Bommai said, adding that only fully vaccinated people are being allowed in the state.

"Not only the Belagavi check post but other check posts around have also been asked to tighten measures. About 11 check posts have been put up in the Vijayapura district. Though the tight measures would cause a bit of inconvenience to passengers, it is inevitable in the interest of public health in Belagavi district," he added.

Karnataka gears up to combat 3rd wave

In the next few days, the Karnataka government is expected to hold a meeting of its high power committee on COVID-19 to revise the night curfew and other restrictions in the state. With a third wave inevitable, the state is expected to impose more stringent rules in the coming days while maintaining its focus on vaccination.

Speaking about the vaccine drive, CM Bommai said that starting January 3, children would also be brought in the secure bio-bubble, as per the instructions of Prime Minister Modi. On the possibility of a third wave, the CM has assured that the state is being prepared to handle any contingencies. All strict measures were being taken in the public interest, he stated urging people to cooperate with the government.

"Oxygen supply companies have been contacted to ensure adequate timely supply unlike the shortages witnessed last time. District and taluk hospitals have been instructed to get their oxygen plants ready to function. Action has been taken to keep 4000 oxygen beds ready. Indents are being prepared to procure an adequate stock of medicines," he said.

Karnataka witnessed a spike in Omicron cases on the last day of 2021 with 23 new cases. On January 2, the state registered 1,187 new COVID-19 infections and six deaths in a span of 24 hours. The total number of active cases currently stands at 10,292.

(With agency inputs)