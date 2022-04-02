Karnataka Reports No COVID-19 Deaths For Second Consecutive Day

No fresh COVID-19 death was registered in Karnataka for the second consecutive day on Saturday, while 34 new cases took the cumulative tally in the state to 39,45,514.

The COVID related fatalities remained 40,054 for the past two days, the health department said.

Of the total infections reported on Saturday, Bengaluru urban district alone contributed 31 infections while Mysuru recorded the remaining three infections.

No fresh infections or fatalities were detected in 29 districts of the state.

In its daily COVID-19 bulletin, the health department said 72 people were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 39,03,998. Active cases stood at 1,516.

The positivity rate for the day was 0.19 per cent.

As many as 17,417 tests were conducted including 14,927 RT-PCR tests, taking the cumulative so far to 6.56 crore.

There were 10,696 inoculations done taking the total vaccinations so far to 10.41 crore, the department added.

