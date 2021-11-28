Karnataka Resident Doctors To Go On Indefinite Strike Over Stipend, COVID Allowance

The Karnataka Association of Resident Doctors on Sunday called a statewide indefinite strike in all medical colleges beginning Monday, November 29, demanding timely payment of stipend and COVID-19 allowance, among other things. The Association has called off all the elective services including OPDs and elective OTs (excluding the emergency services) to stress their three-point demand.

In a letter, the resident doctor’s association demanded the government to consider restructuring the academic fees according to the 2018-19 academic year and urged them further to assure timely payment of stipend to postgraduates and interns along with the timely payment of COVID-19-Risk allowance.

The resident doctors also highlighted that they lost their course duration last year to serve the people during the COVID-19 catastrophe without learning the bare minimum. They said they risked their lives and worked relentlessly towards COVID-19 management; however, they have not yet received a COVID allowance from the government. They further complained that their fees were hiked 400%.

In the letter, they wrote, “You are aware of the fact that in May 2021, the Government of Karnataka announced COVID allowance of 10,000 per month starting from the month of April to all resident doctors. It's been more than 6 months since the day of the announcement, yet the funds have not been released by the government. This shows the blatant disregard towards the doctors serving on the frontlines even today. Our academic fees were hiked from 30,000 to 1,20,000 which was a nearly 400% hike. To make matters worse during these troubling times we have been made to pay up the entire sum without any concession. The issue was taken up in the form of innumerable symbolic protests, letters submitted to the concerned authorities on a number of occasions. A protest organized at the pan-state level gave no fruitful result.”

They apprised that the above matter was raised by the resident doctors of MMCRI Mysore, when on November 9, they boycotted all the elective duties without hindering any of the emergency services, and then the Minister of medical education assured that the issue would be resolved within ten days and the strike was put on hold. However, the assurance by the minister was empty as nothing has been done to date. Thus the doctors explained that they are now forced to conduct a pan-Karnataka protest.

Image: ANI