Karnataka: Residents Of Muddenahalli Village Shift To Fields Amid COVID-19 Scare

Amid the 21 days lockdown caused by the deadly coronavirus pandemic, over 60 families in the Muddenahalli village, Karnataka were living in tents in their fields. The villagers had shifted to fields along with their belongings, deciding to live in tents, amid the COVID-19 scare. They later returned to their village on the advice of Tehsildar. Kariyappa, one of the villager said, "We were scared, so we came here."

'Lockdown to be extended'

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday said that the lockdown in place to control the spread of COVID-19 will be extended for two more weeks and the Centre will issue guidelines regarding its implementation in a couple of days.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi said for no reason should there be any relaxation in the lockdown, suggestions have come regarding extension of lockdown. In a couple of days guidelines will be issued about the implementation of the lockdown during the next fifteen days," Yediyurappa said.

The lockdown during the next two weeks will be different from the last three weeks, Yediyurappa said. "The Prime Minister said during the next 15 days lockdown will be relaxed in a graded manner...agriculture and industrial sectors will be given relaxation. Government offices will be allowed to function with partial strength. He (Modi) will announce such measures soon," the Chief Minister added.

Coronavirus India

According to the latest update by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state is 214, of which 37 have been cured/discharged/migrated and 6 persons have died.

With 34 deaths and 909 new positive COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the total number of coronavirus cases in India on Sunday climbed to 8,356, including 716 cured and discharged and 273 deaths, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

