Karnataka: Retired Army Soldier Brutally Beaten For Demanding Local Bus Stand In Village

In a shocking development from the state of Karnataka, a retired Army soldier was beaten brutally by residents of a village in the Kolar district over his demand for a local bus stand in the village.

Reportedly, the retired soldier G Ramappa, who earlier worked as a Black Cat Commando for the National Security Guard (NSG), a unit under India's Ministry of Union Home Affairs, demanded to construct a new bus stand at a government property in a village of Kolar district. However, his demand was opposed by a few villagers who later attacked him and thrashed him brutally.

Following this, G Ramappa suffered serious injuries on his head and back and is presently undergoing treatment at the hospital. Condemning the same, the Retired Army Association has criticised the attack and has decided to protest against the act.

Notably, this came weeks after another similar incident was reported from Uttar Pradesh's Unnao where a retired soldier was chased by a few miscreants and beaten.

Retired soldier thrashed in Unnao

The incident dates back to the month of May when a report surfaced about a retired soldier being beaten up badly in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao city. Reportedly, a group of unidentified miscreants attacked the soldier with a knife and injured him severely.

However, some people came out in his defence and saved him from the attackers. Following this, the police also took cognisance of the matter and registered a case against the attackers under various IPC Sections.

(Image: Republic)