Karnataka RSS Leader Endorses KS Eshwarappa's 'saffron Flag Replacing Tricolour' Remark

Backing Karnataka BJP leader KS Eshwarappa over his contentious comments demanding the replacement of the Indian national flag- tricolour with the saffron flag, the Karnataka RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat on Saturday endorsed his demand and asserted that ‘it could happen one day if Hindu Samaj comes together.’

Racking up another controversy by promoting Karnataka BJP Neta’s comments, RSS leader, while addressing a rally, said that he respects the tricolour but expressed that the day is not far when the ‘Bhagwa flag’ will become the national flag.

“We respect the current national flag. There is no question about it. Last few days- there was a lot of issues over making the Saffron flag the national flag. Who knows? Maybe, one day, the saffron flag may become our national flag.”



“I explain to you why, who invented the tricolour flag? Before the tricolour, what was our flag? We had the Britisher's flag. Before Britisher's, we had a green flag with a moon symbol on it. If someone can present this issue in parliament. It's possible. It can be changed. It's not like it cannot be done. If we continue like this. If Hindu Samaj comes together. It can happen. It should happen. There are no two ways about it,” Bhat added.

Eshwarappa's saffron flag remark

This came a month after Karnataka minister KS Eshwarappa stirred up a major controversy after stating in the legislative assembly that 'Bhagwa Dhwaj' (saffron flag) may become the National Flag of India sometime in the future. He, however, also said the Tricolour is the National Flag now, and it should be respected by everyone.

"Hundreds of years ago, the chariots of Sri Ramachandra and Maruthi had saffron flags on them. Was the Tricolour flag there in our country then? Now it (Tricolour) is fixed as our National Flag. But it should be respected by every person who eats and dwells in this country, there is no question about it," Eshwarappa had said.

The issue swelled up as the opposition party Congress opposed his remarks and protested against it. The state Congress had also demanded Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai terminate Eshwarappa from the position of a state minister.

