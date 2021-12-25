Karnataka School Files Complaint Against HJV Activist For Stopping Christmas Event

A school in Karnataka's Mandya district has filed a complaint against a Hindu Jagarana Vedike (HJV) activist for allegedly barging into the school premises to stop Christmas celebrations, police informed. The celebration was allegedly stopped on a day when the state Karnataka Assembly had passed the anti-conversion bill.

The local police officials informed, "Nirmala education institute has filed a complaint against a Hindu Jagarana Vedike activist for barging into school and stopping Christmas celebration, warning the school administration not to celebrate Christian festivals at school."

"After the preliminary investigation, it has been found that activist of a Hindu Jagarana Vedike along with some parents visited the school and questioned the school administration as to why Rs 50 was collected from each student to celebrate, a Christian festival, Christmas," the police added.

Activists question school on why Hindu festivities were not celebrated

As per reports, a few right-wing activists on Thursday allegedly engaged in an argument with the management of a convent in Mandya district over the celebration of Christmas in the institute. The activists belonged to the Hindu Jagarana Vedike group. The Christmas celebrations at the Nirmala Convent School was allegedly disrupted by the activists. A video of the verbal spat has also been widely shared on various platforms of social media. The activists reportedly questioned the school authorities as to why Hindu festivals like Ganesh Puja and others are not celebrated in a similar manner.

This was the second such incident on a day when the Karnataka Assembly had passed the anti-conversion bill. The first incident was on a church that was attacked in Chickaballapur on Thursday. As per visuals from the site, St. Anthony's statue at a church in Soosaipalya of Chickaballapur district was vandalised and the church's glass windows were broken. Many Christian groups, including the archdiocese of Bangalore, have opposed the proposed anti-conversion bill.

Karnataka Assembly passes anti-conversion bill

The Karnataka Assembly on Thursday passed the Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2021 with a voice vote amid much furore and objection from the Opposition.

Karnataka has now become the fourth BJP-ruled state after Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat to pass a law against ‘forced religious conversions’ to allegedly tackle 'Love Jihad'. UP's law does not mention 'love Jihad' or define the term, but it makes the forceful religious conversion, including through marriage, punishable with a jail term of 1-5 years with Rs 15,000 penalty.

(With inputs from ANI)