Karnataka School Students Made To Chant 'Savarkar Ki Jai', Parents Raise Objections

An incident which took place on Independence Day in Dakshina Kannada Bantwal Taluk's Manchi Government school when students lined up on the school ground and were allegedly made to chant 'Savarkar Ki Jai' has sparked outrage. In a video that has gone viral now, students were seen chanting 'Sarojini Naidu Ki Jai, Bipin Chandrapal Ki Jai' and 'Veer Savarkar ki Jai'. Then the headmistress of the school, Smt Vimala welcomed all the children and dignitaries who were present. The video was uploaded on social media and it went viral after which the parents of school children from a particular community expressed the outrage against the school administration.

In the video, the parents are seen exchanging words with the school administration and they can be heard saying, "It was you (school administration) which made our children chant slogans and not us. We have not made the video viral either but why were slogans chanted? From here on such incidents shouldn't happen."

Following an outcry from the parents, school administration had to convene a meeting with the parents and the school headmistress had to apologise to the parents.

Apologising to parents, Smt Vimala said, "Please don't create chaos there are police waiting downstairs. Chanting Veer Savarkar ki Jai was wrong and I apologized too but who uploaded the video on social media? There are so many parents here but tell me who has done it." The school headmistress has also filed a complaint at Vittal Police Station against unknown persons for allegedly uploading the video on social media and making it viral.

BJP slams move by school and parents

The saffron party has not taken kindly to this incident and have raised their voice against both the parents and headmistress. The BJP has alleged that it is yet again a political agenda floated by the government to appease voters and BC Nagesh Former primary and secondary education minister speaking to Republic said that "this is atrocious as to how people are protesting against chanting of Veer Savarkar by school children. Savarkar was a legendary freedom fighter who put nation's interests above himself. The parents have wronged their own children and the school's headmistress apologizing to the parents was unnecessary. The government should stop spreading politics of hate and should teach students the right history." The district administration and government are mum on the issue.