Karnataka: Sec 144 Extended In Belagavi Till Dec 20 Post Vandalism Of Statues, Violence

Amid rising tension in Karnataka over the ongoing demonstrations on the demolition of statues of freedom fighters in different areas of the state, the Karnataka Police has extended the prohibitory order placed under section 144 CrPC from December 19 to 20 in Belagavi city.

Karnataka Police Commissioner Dr K. Thiyagarajan on Saturday informed that in the wake of the violent protest that broke out in the Belagavi city following the desecration of the statues of Sangolli Rayanna, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj & Rani Chennamma, the police has extended the curfew till December 20, Monday 6 am.

Sec 144 extended in Belagavi district till Dec 20

Earlier, Belagavi DCP Vikram Amte informed that a few people who were demanding stringent action on the desecration of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue in Bengaluru on Friday gathered at Sambhaji Circle last night and attacked the police officials, vandalized private and government vehicles.

Karnataka | In the wake of protests after the desecration of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj & Sangolli Rayanna statues last night, a prohibitory order has been extended under Sec 144 CRPC from 6AM on Dec 19 to 6AM on Dec 20 in Belagavi: Dr K. Thiyagarajan, Police Commissioner https://t.co/pmafAddI5l — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2021

Over 26 vehicles of Karnataka police and government were damaged at Belagavi. Following this and the vandalisation of the statue of Sangolli Rayanna, the police arrested 27 people involved in acts of vandalism.

‘Later, another incident of vandalisation of the Sangolli Rayanna statue was reported on Friday night, after which police began the investigation and arrested 27 people in both the cases,’ DCP Vikram informed.

Tension rises in Karnataka over vandalism of statues of Freedom fighter

The tension in the state rose after a video that showed a few miscreants smearing black ink on the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Sankey Tank Road in Bengaluru went viral. Reportedly, the incident occurred on Friday night.

Subsequent to this, miscreants damaged the statue of Sangolli Rayanna & Rani Chennamma on Saturday and revolted against the state administration demanding action against people who smeared ink on Shivaji Maharaj’s statue. The protest turned violent as protestors pelted stones, damaging government vehicles in Karnataka’s Belagavi district

Following the desecration of Shivaji’s statue, Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) and Shiv Sena followers came out in large numbers to protest against the Karnataka government at Dharmaveer Sambhaji Maharaj Chowk. The police had to intervene to bring the situation under control.

Reacting to the incident, the Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that people should not take law and order into their hands as the responsible people will not provoke others for violence. Speaking of people's reaction to the incident, CM Bommai said that no one from the state government would allow anyone to take the law into their hands.

(Image: Twitter/ANI)