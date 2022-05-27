Karnataka Secretariat Employees Call For Bandh Today Against 'rationalising Workforce'

In a development, the Karnataka government Secretariat employees association called for a bandh on Friday. The employees skipped work in protest against the state government's decision to reduce staff, along with other demands. A large section of the employees joined the bandh from their work in Vidhan Soudha.

The Karnataka secretariat employees called for a bandh and decided to skip work today. According to the association, the bandh was called against the government’s decision to “rationalise the workforce” by reducing it. The employees association have demanded that the government must refrain from appointing retired officials for various posts as well as opt-out of the idea of removing junior assistant posts.

The employees urged the government to drop plans to remove 542 junior assistant posts or any other existing posts at the Vidhan Soudha. Furthermore, the association is also demanded that the employees should be allowed to work in other departments on deputation. The association informed that the protest will continue until the demands are met.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the Karnataka government termed the bandh call “illegal” and warned the employee association against serious action. Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar had released a circular asking all officials and employees of the Secretariat to attend office compulsorily. The circular said that any absence without prior permission from superiors would be considered as "dies-non" (not qualifying for any remuneration). He also warned of disciplinary action and a criminal case against those causing obstruction to staff willing to attend work during the bandh.

Karnataka secretariat employees call for bandh

The employees association called for the bandh in protest against the government's plan to implement the recommendations of the Karnataka Administrative Reforms Commission-2. The employees also alleged that the state government failed to reach out to them regarding the matter and have not lent a space to address their concerns. The Commission had earlier recommended "rationalising the workforce" at government offices by scrapping non-essential posts. The employees association on Thursday claimed that around 5,000 employees working in the Secretariat and Legislature at Vidhana Soudha, Vikasa Soudha and M S Building would be skipping work in protest against the same.

