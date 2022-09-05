Last Updated:

Karnataka Seer Basavasiddhalinga Found Dead In Mutt In Belagavi, Allegedly By Suicide

The Lingayat seer Basavasiddhalinga allegedly committed suicide on Monday morning in his Mutt Madivalshwar in Neginahala village of Bylahongala taluk in Belagvi

In a shocking incident, a mutt seer was found dead in Karnataka's Belagavi district earlier on Monday morning after an audio tape went viral in which two people were allegedly discussing the purported cases of sexual assault in some mutts in Karnataka.

The Lingayat seer Basavasiddhalinga allegedly committed suicide on Monday morning in his Madivalshwar Mutt in Neginahala village of Bylahongala taluk in Belagavi. The seer allegedly hung himself and committed suicide after an alleged audio tape of a 15-minute long conversation in which two people were allegedly heard speaking about purported illicit affairs some of the seers in Lingayat mutt been having. According to the reports, the seer interacted with devotees before death. He had been at the Mutt for 15 years, as per inputs.

This is a developing story. Further updates are awaited.

