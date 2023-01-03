Karnataka Seer Siddeshwara Swami Passes Away At 81; PM Modi Pays Tribute

Commonly called the ‘Walking God of Karnataka’, Sri Siddheshwara Swamiji breathed his last on January 1. According to an official notification, the Karnataka state government has decided to give him a state funeral. Notably, the last rites will be performed as per the wishes he had expressed on the day of ‘Guru Purnima’ in 2014.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, and state Congress President D K Shivakumar, among others, mourned his death and expressed condolences.

Swamiji’s literary works include books on Sharana philosophy, Upanishads, Gita, and general spirituality. Some of his major works are Siddhanta Shikhamani, Allamaprabhu’s Vachana Nirvachana, and Bhagavad Chintana (Reflections of the Divine). He has also written books in English.

Devotees across Maharashtra, Karnataka

At the Jnanayogashrama premises, a large number of devotees and followers paid their last respects. The seer had devotees and followers spread across Karnataka, Maharashtra, and other states as well.

As the Karnataka government will accord Siddheshwara Swami a state funeral, as per official sources, his final rites will be as per his wishes which he had recorded on 'Guru Purnima' day of 2014, said the Ashram sources.

The seer’s health was deteriorating as he wasn’t eating for the last few days, informed Ashram sources. In spite of being repeatedly asked, the huge crowd of followers wouldn’t leave the Ashram without getting a glimpse of the seer.

PM Modi, Karnataka CM Bommai condoles death

Prime Minister Narendra Modi among other senior leaders expressed grief over the seer's death, "Paramapujya Sri Siddheshwara Swami Ji will be remembered for his outstanding service to society. He worked tirelessly for the betterment of others and was also respected for his scholarly zeal. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with his countless devotees. Om Shanti," he tweeted.

Even as PM Modi had spoken to the ailing seer over the phone, CM Bommai and Union minister Pralhad Joshi had personally visited him at the ashram.

