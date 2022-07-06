Karnataka Set To Become First State To Implement R&D Policy, CM Bommai Reviews Proposal

In a meeting chaired by Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, he held major talks with the Task Force and other senior officials over the implementation of a proposed policy on the research and development of the state, thus paving the way to make the state become the first to have an 'R&D policy'.

During the meeting held in Bengaluru, CM Bommai spoke over the formulation of the policy and further also instructed the officials to prepare the necessary systems for effective implementation of the proposed policy. He also obtained details regarding the progress done so far in the formulation of the policy from Task Force Chairman Ashok Shettar further asserting that Karnataka has the potential to attain greater heights.

“The proposed policy should be simple. Any R&D is considered worthy only when it is found useful in the daily life of the people. It should cater to all the sectors,” Bommai added.

Notably, the policy can aim to allocate at least 0.1% of the state's Gross State Domestic Product towards R&D and innovation that would eventually the state in bringing more development. In addition to that, some of the other measures suggested as a part of the policy include allocating a certain amount of budget to various departments for research purposes. A presentation for the sam was also shown to CM Basavaraj Bommai during the review meeting.

CM Bommai directs officials to set up a state-level R&D Council and Foundation

CM Bommai after making a thorough review of the policy and obtaining details about the progress of formulation of the new R & D policy from the Task Force Chairman further directed the officials to set up a state-level R&D Council and Foundation. He also stated that a supplementary initiative for implementation of the proposed policy and the policy would be cleared after discussing it in the state cabinet meeting.

Notably, the meeting was attended by several offices including IT, BT Minister CN Ashwathnarayan, CM’s Principal Secretary N Manjunath, Additional Chief Secretary in the Industries department EV Ramana Reddy and Task Force chairman Ashok Shettar.

Image: PTI