Karnataka: Seven Aborted Fetuses Found Bottled In Belagavi Town, Govt Orders Probe

In a shocking incident, seven aborted fetal remains were found in a canister on the outskirts of the Moodalagi village of Karnataka's Belagavi district on Friday.

The state health department has ordered an inquiry into the incident. Local residents found the fetuses near the Mudalagi town's bus stop in the Belagavi district and informed the police. After receiving the information, police visited and inspected the site.

"Seven fetuses were found in a canister. Five-month-old embryos were found to have fetal sex detection and murder. A team of officials will be formed and investigated immediately after informing the district authorities," Dr. Mahesh Koni, District Health and Family Welfare Officer told media persons.

"The detected embryos were stored in a hospital and then brought to the District Functional Science Center for testing." A police case has been registered in this regard. Further investigation is underway.

Last month, the Berhampur Police of Odisha raided an illegal fetus sex detection network and arrested 13 people in the case, including the main offender and an ASHA worker.

Berhampur Superintendent of Police Sarvana Vivek M. said, “13 accused have been arrested for running interstate ultrasound racket to determine whether fetus of pregnant women was male or female. On detecting a fetus as female, they would arrange for an abortion. The main accused has been running this centre for the past few years.”

