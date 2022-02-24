Karnataka: Shivamogga SP Avers Law & Order Situation Is Fine, No Incident In 24 Hrs

In a key update on the law and order situation in Karnataka’s Shivamogga, the state police have now announced that no incidents were reported in the last 24 hours. This comes after the police extended the ongoing curfew in the region till Friday, February 25 morning. The steps are being taken owing to the tense environment that was witnessed after 26-year-old Bajrang Dal activist Harsha was murdered on Sunday, February 20.

To ensure proper order in Shivamogga, seven drones were also deployed for surveillance and monitoring activities amid mounting tensions in the district. However, Shivamogga Superintendent of Police, BM Laxmi Prasad has now informed that the situation is under control. “Law & order situation is fine right now, no incident for the last 24 hrs,” SP Laxmi Prasad told ANI.

Law & order situation is fine right now, no incident for the last 24 hrs. Before that, in 2 nights we had a few arson cases after the main incidents on Monday during the processions. We have our deployment everywhere, curfew is still on: Shivamogga (Karnataka) SP, BM Laxmi Prasad pic.twitter.com/GSe0oXYRgW — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2022

“Before that, in two nights we had a few arson cases after the main incidents on Monday during the processions. We have our deployment everywhere, curfew is still on,” Shivamogga SP said. Furthermore, he asserted that the police have now formed a special team to look into the riots that took place. “Till last evening, 27 FIRs registered in connection with the rioting that happened. So, a separate team has been formed in that regard. They'll be analysing all videos available & then we'll be making arrests based on how we identify people,” the SP added.

Shivamogga murder: 8 persons arrested so far

After the arrest of two more persons on Wednesday, the total number of arrests made by Karnataka police has gone up to eight. The 26-year-old activist was murdered on Sunday at around 9 pm in Karnataka's Shivamogga district. While speaking to the media on Wednesday morning, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra informed two more suspects were arrested in connection with the murder case of the Bajrang Dal activist. "Until last night, six suspects were arrested and, today, two more arrests have been made," Jnanendra said.

Meanwhile, Shivamogga SP Laxmi Prasad said that as many as 12 people were interrogated by the state police so far. Earlier on Tuesday, Prasad had confirmed at least six people arrested in the brutal murder case. "The six accused arrested in the case are Mohammed Kashif, Sayed Nadeem, Afsifullah Khan, Rehan Sharef, Nihan, and Abdul Afnan," informed Prasad. While explaining the law and order status of the region, the Karnataka Home Minister said that the situation is under control and peace has been restored in the city.

Image: ANI/ REPUBLICWORLD