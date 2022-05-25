Karnataka: 'Sorry' Painted Around Premises Of Private School In Bengaluru

An unprecedented event came to light when the word ‘sorry’ was seen written on the streets surrounding a private school in Karnataka. According to officials, the incident took place in Bengaluru's Sunkadakatte area. In the images shared by ANI news agency, it can be witnessed that a red colour paint was used to write, ‘sorry’. The word is seen to be written down on walls, roads and even on stairs.

While responding to the incident, authorities stated that they are working to identify people responsible for writing on the streets and on walls. Further, surveillance video was also examined for leads on the criminals. According to ANI, DCP of West Bengaluru, Dr Sanjeev Patil noted, “Two bike-borne persons were seen in the CCTV footage. Efforts are on to identify and trace them.”

Karnataka | 'Sorry' painted all over the premises of a private school and on the streets surrounding it in Sunkadakatte



Bengaluru school that told alumni to change Gyanvapi Mosque to temple on G-Maps backtracks

In a separate incident, a private school in Bangalore came under flak after it allegedly sent a controversial email to its alumni urging them to change to name of 'Gyanvapi Mosque' to 'Gyanvapi Temple' on Google Maps. In the purported email, screenshots of which have been shared by the alumni on social media, New Horizon Public School (NHPS) issued step-by-step directions to revise the name of the site until Google officially updates the changes. The communication was reportedly sent by NHPS on Friday, May 20.

The Bengaluru-based school has issued a clarification on the controversy and has stated that the email was sent "without proper screening procedures". The school has maintained that it was an institution that "embraces diversity and fosters a safe and inclusive environment" for all students. "The issue is being handled at the highest priority", NHPS stated.

