Karnataka Steel Mills To Ramp Up Oxygen Production, Supply To Hospitals Amid COVID Surge

In a positive development, Karnataka minister of Mines and Geology, Murugesh R Nirani on Wednesday directed the state's steel companies to enhance oxygen production for supply to hospitals on priority. The minister while addressing the media added that the government is taking every possible step to fight the battle of COVID-19.

The minister was speaking at Vikasa Saudha and stated that the steel companies have already started operating maximum to produce quickly.

"We have asked the steel companies generating liquified oxygen in their plants for their use in steel production, to ramp up the supply for hospitals and they have agreed to extend the production and supply for COVID-19 crisis. This is to help critical patients in ICUs who are in great need of oxygen," added Minister Nirani.

He further added that the government is taking all possible measures in the current crisis.

"We are considering every means and efforts to deal with the current bizzare situation of COVID-19 pandemic. We have taken steps to enhance the oxygen supply to the hospitals," mentioned Minister Murugesh R Nirani.

In his meeting with steel companies representatives, Nirani expressed hope that the enhanced operations of steel companies to produce oxygen will help public health sector to fight with the COVID-19 situation in the country. While talking about the state's requirement, Nirani said that he will be meeting with health minister Dr Sudhakar to understand the need of the hour.

Steps will be taken on the basis of requirement, asserted Murugesh Nirani.