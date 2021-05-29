Karnataka: Sting Operation Exposes Over-charging For Amphotericin B, 7-fold Prices Asked

After the shortage of life-saving drug for COVID-19, Remdesivir, there has emerged a shortage of Amphotericin B, a drug for Black Fungus. The drug, which originally costs nothing more than Rs 8,000 is being offered by the government free of cost, but reports state that the hospitals have yet not been able to acquire the free drug, and there has emerged a shortage leading to black marketing. In the black market, Amphotericin B is being sold at Rs 58,000 per vial, which is around seven times its original price.

Republic Media Network exposes overcharging of Amphotericin B

The Republic Media Network got a tip-off from Karnataka resident, Venkatesh's story. It so happened that Venkatesh's father was admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru for the treatment of Black Fungus or Mucormycosis, and the hospital had prescribed 50mg of 100 vials of Liposomal Amphotericin B to the patient. Venkatesh ran from pillar to post to procure the injection, but none had the injection, after which he got information that in the black market, the injection was being sold at an exorbitant price of 58,000 per vial. The original price of the vial is just Rs 8,000 which is provided free of cost by the govt.

One of the reporters of Republic went on to conduct a sting operation to ascertain the truth behind the same. He called a vendor and recorded the conversation where he said that the price of the vaccine is Rs 58000.

Hospitals not given the required number of Amphotericin B vials by govt

Karnataka government had centralized the distribution of injections to all the hospitals in the state, but there is a shortage of injections in all the hospitals. Sources from Bowring Hospital from Bangalore revealed to Republic that out of 80 patients only 30 patients have received the injection. They have prescribed the injection to the patients to procure from outside as there is no injection available with them and there is no supply from the govt. Even private hospitals don't have the injection and have prescribed the family members of the patients to procure it from outside.

It is pertinent to mention here that all hospitals have to place the order online with the Karnataka Medical Council but so far none of the hospitals have received the required number of injections from the govt.

Inputs from Sagay Raj