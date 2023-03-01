Karnataka Strike Called-off After CM Basavaraj Bommai Accepts Demands Partially

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday, March 1, accepted the demands partially made by the Government Employees Association. Karnataka CM Bommai announced an interim salary hike of 17 per cent in an attempt to allay the concerns. The announcement comes a day after the Government Employees Association announced an indefinite strike, discontinuing public services across the state.

According to reports, the state government employees have been demanding for rolling of the 7th Pay Commission report. After they found no mention of their demands in the state budget presented by CM Bommai government in the assembly a few days back, they decided to stop their services from March 1 onwards.

The government servicemen also demanded the reintroduction of the old pension scheme. According to sources, the association also tabled a demand to hike the salaries of government employees by 40 per cent fitment. However, in return, CM Bommai has announced an interim salary hike of 17 per cent.

However, desperate to resume public services, CM Bommai has come to a mutual agreement with the government employees. Commenting on the agreement, CM Bommai, said, "We’ve already appointed a 7th Pay Commission. After talks with the Association, we’ve agreed. As an interim relief, we will provide a 17 per cent hike to government employees. Orders are being issued."

CM Bommai also mentioned that the government will constitute a committee under the supervision of an additional chief secretary to study the reintroduction of the old pension scheme. The committee will be asked to submit its report in two months.

'Indefinite strike withdrawn'

According to sources, the Government Employees Association has agreed to the interim relief provided by the government. The association said, "We withdraw the strike as we have agreed to the decision. However, we are not happy but satisfied with the decision of interim relief. We welcome the government's order."

According to initial reports, Government Employees Association was likely to continue its protest unless a written order by the government was not issued in the public domain. The employees have claimed that they have heard such assurances from the government earlier but the agitation will continue till an official notice is issued.

However, the 'indefinite strike' has now been withdrawn. According to reports, the strike had caused a major setback for several government departments including BBMP, the legislative assembly, government schools and the revenue department.