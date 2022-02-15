Karnataka: Student Threatens To Boycott Class 10 Exams If School Doesn't Allow Hijab

While the controversy and protests over hijab row continue to intensify across Karnataka, a student from the Shivmogga district has threatened to boycott her examinations if she is not allowed inside the examination hall wearing a hijab. This came after schools in Karnataka were reopened opened after a brief shut down of five days due to the intense agitation.

The girl reportedly went to school wearing a hijab to sit for her class 10 examinations when she was restricted from entering the classroom. Following this, she boycotted the exams and walked out of the school saying that she would prefer to stay in hijab rather than giving examinations.

The incident came just a day after several parents asserted about sending their children to school in hijabs after the state government decided to reopen the classes. As a result, many other students also protested against this on the second day after school reopened on Monday.

Notably, in another incident of protests, around 20 students from Karnataka's Kodagu district protested against the ban of hijab in the Karnataka Public School in Nelle Hudikere. This happened when the school administration tried to stop the students from wearing hijabs and asked them to remove that before attending the classes. In a reaction to this, the students refused to remove and instead walked out of the school and started protesting.

The ongoing agitation by the students came in the backdrop of the Karnataka High Court's interim order on the hijab row, which asks to refrain from following any kind of religious attire to their respective educational institutes until the case is resolved.

Karnataka High Court's hearing may continue for another 2-3 days

While the Karnataka High Court continues to hear the petitions filed on the 'hijab row', one of the petitions has been completed by Monday and the lawyers of two more petitioners are likely to make their submissions on Tuesday. Apart from that, another submission is expected by the lawyer of the College Development Committee and the Advocate General who is representing the state government in the case.

In the meantime, amid the ongoing hearing, five of the protesting students who had earlier approached the Karnataka High Court have now sought to defer the case until February 28, stating that the case has taken an 'ugly turn' and 'mobilised the communities on a communal line'.

