Karnataka Students Develop Automatic Vehicle To Deliver Food & Medicine To COVID Patients

A team of engineering students from Karnataka's Hubli's KLE Technological University have developed an automatic guided vehicle (AGV). This vehicle will deliver food and medicines to COVID-19 patients. The team of students who developed this vehicle said that amid Coronavirus, this vehicle will help in delivering food and medicines to patients by maintaining minimum contact.

Karnataka: Automatic vehicle for COVID-19 patients

One of the students from the team said, "The vehicle operates on wireless technology and is equipped with obstacle detection". The name of this AGV is Pradhaaya which means 'meant to serve'. When the button is pressed, the vehicle using its auto and manual modes will serve the food/medicine and then come back to the station. This vehicle can carry a load of up to 10 kg and can deliver food and medicines the whole day in just one charge, he added.

While speaking to ANI about this automatic vehicle developed by the Engineering students from Karnataka, sponsor CSV Prasad said that after looking at the difficulties faced by the frontline warriors in COVID-19 wards, the students decided to develop this automatic guided vehicle. The machine works automatically like a robot, he added.

Prasad said, "The program has already been fed in the machine. This is an innovative idea by the team of engineering students here. Prime Minister Narendra Modi stands in favour of start-ups culture in India and I am proud of our team of students."

COVID-19 outbreak in Karnataka

As the COVID-19 continues to surge globally, Karnataka has recorded over 6,68,652 positive Coronavirus cases, out of which 5,42,906 successfully recovered while 9,574 died. As per the latest updates from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 10947 new cases, 113 deaths and 9832 recoveries have been recorded. Currently, the total number of active COVID-19 cases in the state are 1,16,172.

