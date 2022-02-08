Karnataka: Students Face-off Outside MGM College Over Hijab Row; Demand Equality

Ahead of the Karnataka Hijab controversy hearing at the High Court, protests have escalated in the state with a section of students wearing saffron shawls and traditional attires and Muslim girls wearing Hijabs. As per Republic Media Network's ground report from the state's MGM College in Udupi, students wearing saffron attires are saying that uniforms should depict equality. Meanwhile, another female student claimed that Hindu pupils are not allowed to wear any religious apparel and that is why they are protesting against the Hijab.

Karnataka students demand equality:

"We want equality. We are protesting against students wearing hijab. We will continue this protest against them. We will miss out on education, but we will protest," added a student demonstrating against Hijab.

As Republic TV confronted another student wearing saffron shawls it was learned that the students will end the protest if the administration from colleges treat the students equally and allowed Hindu students to wear their religious attires. Speaking further, the student denied the involvement of any political party or provocation from any outfit.

#BREAKING | Republic confronts students on the frontline of Hijab controversy protests



'Education is more important to me but we want to speak against students allowed to wear Hijab but Hindus not allowed to wear their religious ornaments', student says https://t.co/TBJbdJjF9x pic.twitter.com/B9CcmrjWpJ — Republic (@republic) February 8, 2022

Karnataka HC set to hear Hijab controversy

The Karnataka High Court is all set to hear students' plea against the hijab ban in several junior colleges in the state. A Muslim student of the girls Pre-University College in Karnataka's Udupi district had moved Karnataka High Court challenging the decision of the college which restricted six students from entering the classroom for wearing a hijab. The petition has said that the student's right to wear a hijab is a fundamental right guaranteed under Articles 14 and 25 of the Constitution and is also an essential practice of the Islam religion.

Karnataka Hijab row

The controversy began in January when six Muslim girl students of the state-run PU College in Karnataka’s Udupi alleged that they were denied entry into the classroom for wearing hijab. Many girls across the state colleges protested the move by college authorities of preventing them from attending classes in hijabs. The protest subsequently spread as some students continued to wear hijabs and were countered by others wearing saffron shawls.

Meanwhile, a few Dalit students on Monday, February 7 raised 'Jai Bhim' slogans, wore blue shawls and came in support of Hijab-clad girls. On the same day the Government PU College, Kundapura had allowed the Hijab-clad female students to enter the premises and be seated in a separate classroom.