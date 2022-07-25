Karnataka: Suspected Terrorist Arrested In Bengaluru Along With Accomplices; Probe On

In a covert operation that was conducted after receiving a tipoff, the Bengaluru Police's Central Crime Branch (CCB) apprehended a 'radicalised youth' who is suspected to be linked to terror outfit. Apart from the man, his 'accomplices' too have been detained by the Bengaluru Crime Branch. Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra confirmed the same on Monday and went on to hail the efforts of the security personnel involved in the operation.

What went down on the night of July 24?

According to sources, the Central Crime Branch's (CCB) Special Wing in coordination with the Internal Security Division (ISD) and Intelligence Wing conducted a raid at a residence in the Tilak Nagar area of Bengaluru. Almost 30 police personnel were involved in the raid.

Sources also revealed that the raids were conducted following an input laid forth by the central agencies. The Bengaluru police also confirmed that an FIR has also been lodged at the Tilaknagar Police station with regards to the case, with further investigations underway.

The Bengaluru police further went on to claim that the arrested man was actively involved with dangerous terror outfits with international links. They went on to add that the man was using social media as a way to contact the terror organisations and was planning to move to Kashmir to establish direct contact with them.

"He's an extremely radicalised youth. We worked out together with various agencies. He has been arrested and a case has been registered against him. The investigation and interrogation is on to unearth whether (he had links) with any of the organisations," Bengaluru Police Commissioner C H Pratap Reddy told reporters.

"He was working as a delivery boy. Other details will come out after the investigation," he said, adding, police were working with various agencies and got inputs about his activities.

"Details cannot be shared but the fact (is) that an FIR has been registered and the person has been arrested. There is enough evidence collected regarding the radicalised youth in Bengaluru, he added.

More about the arrested man

Bengaluru Police has informed that the arrested man hails from Assam and goes by the name of Akhtar Hussain Lashkar. The man was allegedly sharing an apartment in the Tilak Nagar area and worked as a food delivery agent. He was sharing the apartment with some who catered to the same industry. Apart from Akhtar, his accomplices have been nabbed by the police as well. Their roles too are being interrogated by the police.

Bengaluru Police are yet to issue an official statement regarding the proceedings of the arrest. This is the second such incident that has been reported from Bengaluru, wherin last month a Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist was arrested from Okalipuram.

(With agency inputs)

Image Credits - PTI