Karnataka Textbook Drafting Committee Trims Lesson On Hyder Ali, Tipu Sultan, Constitution

Karnataka Government textbook drafting committee have trimmed the lessons on Hyder Ali, Tipu Sultan and on Indian constitution.

Delay in commencing the academic year 2020-21 due to COVID, textbook drafting committee had removed lessons of Tipu Sultan from grade 6, however, the lesson on Tipu Sultan was retained in grade 7 & 9 with trimmed version.

Talking to Republic Media network, Primary Education Minister Suresh Kumar said, "I don't know about the changes made in textbooks. I need to talk to the commissioner of DSERT. I am unable to reach him as their buildings is sealed due to COVID, once I get the information will share with you.

Lessons on the Drafting Committee of the Constitution and salient features of the Constitution have been curtailed for grade 7 as Students will study the same in grade 9. Lessons on Jesus Christ and Prophet Mohammed have been removed in Class 6 as Students will study the same in grade 9.

Hitting out at Ruling BJP government in the state, KPCC President DK Shivkumar said, "Bjp government in Karnataka is looking everything politically. They want to make the personal agenda as a historical agenda. This can't be accepted. Whether they may accept or not accept, Tipu, Hyder Ali and Prophet Muhammad it is a history. Already whatever Tipu has done President of India who addressed the joint committee of the session has praised Tipu's commitment. Whether we celebrate Tipu Jayanthi or not, it is a different issue. History is history. The draft committee which is trying to change the curriculum, change the text is not right. It should be debated in the large number. We can't change history, preaching things might be different. We will have to take it very softly ls seriously. I will set up a committee on this issue."

Criticizing the move of removing lessons on Jesus Christ and Prophet Mohammad by the government Arch Bishop of Bengaluru Rev Peter Machado called this as fabricated agenda. Talking to Republic Media he said, "The lessons which were there in 6 the grade which is been removed when they study 9th grade syllabus they will ask us to go back and study 6th grade syllabus. They will study neither in 9th not 6th grade. This is very sad. I think there is day prefabricated agenda behind this in order to not to show in the limelight of the contribution, the greatness and religious connects of Islam and Christianity. This is sad, Children at this age are the best one to absorb and children are best ambassadors of communal harmony and communally being together. I was also been told that the constitution aspect is been touched or removed, which is not a good sign at all. I request the Government to perhaps remove other things but the religious content. As far as to the present context, try to bring it to absorb it. It will bring great credit to India as a secular country."

