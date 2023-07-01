Karnataka Textbook Revision Row: Govt Releases List Of New Texts For Year 2023-24

The Karnataka textbook revision has been in the eye of the storm with both ruling and opposition going at each other in full force and after the decision was taken by the primary and secondary education ministry that a supplementary manual will be released. Here are the full details which Republic has accessed.

Which text has been added and omitted?:

In 6th Standard, first language Kannada Nirmala Surathkal's poem "Nammadenide" has been excluded and Instead, a poem titled 'Neevoda Marudina' by Channanna Valekar has been added.

Standard 7

It is suggested that the Chapter of Ramanandacharya, the first teacher of social concern- should not be considered. Instead, the chapter of Savitribai Phule by Dr H.S. Anupama has been added.

Standard 8

Chapter "Bhoo Kailasa" by Parampalli Narasimha Aithal has been excluded and Instead, a chapter on "a letter to his daughter" by Jawaharlal Nehru has been added.

"Salavannu Geddavaru" (Those who have won against debts) by J.T. Gatti has been dropped. Instead, "blood group" by Vijayamala Ranganath has been included.

Standard 9

The lesson of "Acchariya Jeevi Imbala" by Satyanarayana Bhat has been dropped. Instead, "Urus on Solidarity" by Dastagir Alibai has been added.

Standard 10

"Nijavada Adarsha Purusha Yaaragabeku" (Who should be the true ideal man) by Keshav Hedgewar has not been considered and dropped. Instead, the story of Sukumaraswamy (Sivakotacharya) has been included.

"Shreshta Bharathiya Chintanegalu" (Great Indian thoughts) by Shatavadhani Dr R. Ganesh has been dropped and the chapter of Sara Aboobacker's "War" has been included.

The entire Chapter "Thaayi Bharatiya Amaraputraru" (mother India's immortal sons) by Chakravarthy Sulibele has been excluded.

Republic speaks to BC Nagesh

When Republic spoke to former Primary and Secondary education minister BC Nagesh he said, "The Congress party is trying to appease a certain community. What sort of message do you want to give by removing chapters on KB Hedgewar and Veer Savarkar? The government is trying to please its masters in 10, Janpath Road. This is an absolute shame. The students will read the real history irrespective of what revision the Congress does and this is only hate politics and nothing more. The Congress has shown it is anti-national yet again"

Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa speaks to Republic

Primary and Secondary education minister Madhu Bangarappa speaking to Republic said that "the chapter written by Chakravarthy Sulibele has been excluded Sare chapters on Veer Savarkar and Keshav Baliram Hedgewar have been removed. We don't want the children to read history in a wrong perception. We want them to only read what has happened and not what the BJP intends to tell. The supplementary manuals have been distributed to all the schools and there will be no confusion henceforth."

Parents express their anger

Amidst all the confusion the parents have expressed their anger and helpless.

A parent spoke on the condition of anonymity while speaking to Republic and said, "The parties change the chapters at their whims and fancies. One generation of children is reading a history completely different from the earlier generation. There is confusion as to what is right and not. The political parties should stop indulging in politics for the sake of their gains and ideology."

What's surprising here is that Veer Savarkar's name or chapter doesn't find a mention in the official circular released by the government.