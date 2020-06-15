Karnataka To Constitute 'Task Force' For COVID-19 Management In Bengaluru

In the wake of rising coronavirus cases, the Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has ordered to constitute a 'Task Force for COVID-19 management' in Bengaluru Urban agglomeration area covering all wards of the civic body.

In an order released on Monday, the KSDMA noted that the increased movement of people, including inter-state movement, in and around Bengaluru arising from the resumption of almost all economic activities during the Phased Re-opening (Unlock 1) requires the stepping up of surveillance and public health efforts for COVID-19 management.

The task force for the city will be headed by the Commissioner of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and will include the deputy commissioners, chief executive officers of Zilla Panchats, and district health officers of Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts.

Moreover, 17 task teams are also constituted for the high priority tasks related to the pandemic management and Mother and Child Health (MCH) programme. These task teams shall be responsible for the comprehensive, effective and timely implementation of the assigned tasks in the entire Bengaluru agglomeration area. The task teams 16 and 17 shall be responsible for their respective tasks in the state.

The BBMP Commissioner shall review the functioning of each task team on a weekly basis and ensure that the required support is provided and the concerned team is guided for improving the implementation of the assigned tasks. The Commissioner shall report to the Executive Committee of the state disaster management authority.

