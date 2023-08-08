Karnataka To Frame New Rules To Curb Irregularities In State Recruitment Exams

The Karnataka government is planning to frame a new law to prevent irregularities in examinations related to recruitments to various posts in the state government in the wake of the police sub-inspector (PSI) recruitment examination scam that had rocked the state recently.

After coming to power in the state, the Congress-led state government has decided to strengthen laws to put a check on the irregularities in the state recruitment examinations. Speaking to Republic on condition of anonymity, an official from the law department said, “The law will be applicable to all examinations conducted through different state agencies. On the instructions of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the law department held discussions with experts in this regard. Those responsible for the paper leak in different examinations easily escaped from the clutches of law. So the government has taken a tough stand in the matter.”

Priyank Kharge of the Congress introduced a private member's bill in the Assembly during the Belagavi session of the previous government. But it did not come up for discussion. After that it could not be presented in the Bengaluru session. As soon as the Congress government came to power, Priyank Kharge brought the matter to the notice of the chief minister. CM Siddaramaiah met HK Patil and held discussions and instructed authorities to take steps to frame a law in this regard.

Government to pass ordinance if required

Thestate government aims to introduce the law in the next Assembly session. But sources say the government is also ready to bring it through an ordinance and then introduce the act if required. Elaborating on the matter, law minister HK Patil said, “Within a week of our government coming to power, discussions were held with the chief minister and deputy chief ministers to bring a law to prevent exam malpractices. Our department has been instructed to take action in this regard.”

Non-bailable arrest proposed as possible punishment

The Act will also lay special emphasis on imposing stringent punishment on those indulging in exam malpractices. Non-bailable arrest will likely be initiated. There was also a discussion on fixing the jail term to five years or 12 years. A fine of more than Rs 10 lakh will also be likely imposed. Those found guilty will be blacklisted and not be appointed for any further examination work.

Exam measures to be tightened

Highly placed sources in the Chief Minister's Office confirmed that the Act will cover all aspects of who should conduct the interviews. It is being said that the law containing these stringent measures will be applicable not only for exams for recruitment but also for all kinds of government examinations, involving conducting exams, preparing question papers, printing them and distributing them to the candidates.

Sources further added that the government aims to set up special courts to try exam irregularities and ensure speedy disposal.